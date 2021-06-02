Frederick Co. Sheriff's Office has received complaints of suspicious devices being left in residents mailboxes

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office says they've received several complaints about a suspicious device being left in residents mailboxes.
Most of the reports came Tuesday from the Stevens Road area in Thurmont and in Sabillasville.
Police are looking for doorbell or home video footage that could potentially reveal a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. McCallion at 301-600-1022.
