Frederick Co. man arrested on child pornography, animal cruelty, weapons charges

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A Frederick County man was arrested on child pornography, animal cruelty and illegal gun possession charges.

Deputies took 42-year-old Jason Havelt into custody and charged him with 16 charges, including child pornography, weapons and animal cruelty.

Havelt has been charged with: Child porn with the intent to promote/distribute; Possession of child pornography; Firearm possession with a felony conviction;

Illegal possession of ammunition; Illegal possession of a regulated firearm; Two counts of rifle/shotgun in possession with a felony conviction; Two counts of possessing a rifle/shotgun being convicted of a disqualifying crime; Seven counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Deputies said that in November 2021, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office got tips about animal abuse and cruelty involving Havelt.

A USB drive provided to the FCSO and Frederick County Animal Control showed photos of Havelt performing sexual acts on his dogs. Through further forensic examinations of three cell phones seized from Havelt, detectives found more images and videos of animal abuse.

Havelt, through continued research of Havelt’s electronic devices, FCSO detectives found videos of child pornography, including acts with animals.

Detectives also found images of Havelt pictured in his home with multiple weapons including rifles, shotguns, and handguns. Havelt, a convicted felon, is prohibited from owning firearms.

Deputies transported Havelt to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking. If anyone has information about this incident, contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case #22-028963.