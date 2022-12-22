Franciscan Center of Baltimore holds '24-hours of Feeding' event

BALTIMORE — One nonprofit is working non-stop....right now.....to feed the homeless.

The Franciscan Center of Baltimore is already deep into their 24-hour feeding marathon.

They started their third annual marathon at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Their kitchen is going non-stop to feed those in need.

This includes anyone who shows up to the center, as weak as oriole who live in encampments.

"About two years ago we started a culinary school and we're hoping to raise $2,900 today which basically means that's funding one student for 13 weeks of 30 hours a week of education and then we can help them get, you know, possibly up to two certifications and then help place them in a position," said Jeffery Griffin, Executive Director at the Franciscan Center of Baltimore.

The marathon runs until 10 a.m. on Friday.

They also plan to drop off meals to first responders and law enforcement as a thank you.