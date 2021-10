BALTIMORE — The fourth annual 'Poe Day' celebration kicked off this weekend.

Here's a look at the festivities on Saturday.

The event honors the American Poet and writer and commemorates the 173nd anniversary of his death.

This year fans gathered to read his poems, watch performances and tour where Poe would visit before he died.

If you couldn't make it this weekend, the Poe funeral, film & fashion exhibit is still going on.

It runs until October 8th.