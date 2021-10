BALTIMORE — Four teen girls and a man were shot in the 3100 block of West North Avenue on Friday night.

According to police, the victims were shot just before 10 p.m. and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

All the victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Detectives believe the suspect(s) may have been in a white SUV.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.