Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Four people shot in Baltimore Saturday within a two-hour period

crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 1:11 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 15:26:56-04

BALTIMORE — Four people were shot in Baltimore City Saturday within a two-hour time period.

4/9 – 5:15 p.m.: A 29-year-old man was shot in abdomen in the 300 block of South Monroe Street. The victim was transported to area hospital. His condition is unknown.

4/9 – 4:41 p.m.: Double shooting victims, ages 38 and 34, were shot in the 3500 block of Noble Street. Both were transported to an area hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

4/9 - 3:30 p.m.: A 27-year-old man was shot in the 200 block of North Caroline Street. Medics transported the victim to an area hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call either the Southern District detectives at (410) 396-2499 or the Southeastern District detectives at (410) 366-2422.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019