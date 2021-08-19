Four people shot at recreation center in Germantown, Montgomery County

GERMANTOWN — Montgomery County Police said nultiple people were shot late Wednesday night in Germantown at a basketball court outside of Plumgar Recreation Center.

Police said they responded to the scene just a little after 10:00 p.m., for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found four individuals shot.

All of the victims were transported to area hospitals and two people are in custody.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident at this time.

