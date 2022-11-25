Watch Now
Four people displaced following house fire in Southeast Baltimore

Posted at 6:33 PM, Nov 25, 2022
BALTIMORE — Four people are displaced from their home following a house fire in Southeast Baltimore Friday.

It all started around 8:00 a.m. when crews responded to the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue for a reported fire.

According to fire officials, the occupants escaped on their own, with only one suffering from smoke inhalation. That person refused treatment.

The fire was under control shortly after 8:30 a.m. The residents inside the home have been connected with the Red Cross for temporary housing.

