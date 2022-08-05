Watch Now
Four people critically injured from lightning strike near White House

DC Fire and EMS
Posted at 8:15 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 20:16:40-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Four people were critically injured after an apparent lightning strike in front of the White House on Thursday.

Two men and two women were taken to area hospitals after the lightning strike at Lafayette Park at 16th and H Streets NW in Washington, D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS

