Four people critically injured from lightning strike near White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Four people were critically injured after an apparent lightning strike in front of the White House on Thursday.

Apparent lightning strike Lafayette Park NW. #DCsBravest on scene in the process of treating and transporting 4 patients, all in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/1jyCh44Q2n — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 4, 2022

Two men and two women were taken to area hospitals after the lightning strike at Lafayette Park at 16th and H Streets NW in Washington, D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS