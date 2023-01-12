Watch Now
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware

Posted at 11:55 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 11:57:53-05

SEAFORD, Del. — Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.

Delaware officials rescued 14 dogs after multiple people were found "actively engaged in dog fighting" at about 2:07 p.m. Jan. 8 in Seaford, Del. Five people were arrested at the scene by state police.

The suspects were all charged with animal fighting, animal cruelty, and resisting arrest. All of them were ordered held on $18,000 bond.

The Maryland suspects are all from the Ocean City area - Byron Briddell, 35, of Berlin; Glenn White, 36, of Salisbury; Timothy Whaley, 44, of Salisbury; and Samuel Foreman, 44, of Whaleyville.

