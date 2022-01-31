Four injured, one in serious condition following a 2-alarm fire

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Fire confirm that four people were injured and taken to an area hospital following an early morning 2-alarm fire.

The fire, which happened at 4607 Harcourt Road, involved a 2-story house. Crews arrived to find fire showing from the second floor.

#Breaking: 4 people injured in 2-Alarm house 🔥 on 46xx Harcourt Road. All were transported to hospital w/ 1 in serious condition. The cause is under investigation. #BCFD #Baltimore @BaltimoreFire @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/xfjr6mgI1F — Erick Ferris (@erick_ferris) January 31, 2022

Out of all four injured, one is currently in serious condition. The others are expected to survive.

Officials say the cause is under investigation.