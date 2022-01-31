Watch
Four injured, one in serious condition following a 2-alarm fire

Erick Ferris (WMAR)
Photo from the scene.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 10:17:03-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Fire confirm that four people were injured and taken to an area hospital following an early morning 2-alarm fire.

The fire, which happened at 4607 Harcourt Road, involved a 2-story house. Crews arrived to find fire showing from the second floor.

Out of all four injured, one is currently in serious condition. The others are expected to survive.

Officials say the cause is under investigation.

