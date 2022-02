PERRY HALL, Md. — Four people are injured after a car crashed into a business in Perry Hall Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 2pm at Roula's Salon & Spa in the 4100 block of Joppa Road.

Fire officials say one person suffered life-threatening injuries as result of the crash, while three others were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Investigators are looking into the cause.

The building is undergoing a safety inspection.