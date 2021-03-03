Four homicide cases indicted including the murder of Breonna Rogers

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Grand Jury has indicted four homicide cases, including Major Kinchen who is charged in the murder of Breonna Rogers.

The 30 year old was fatally wounded inside Druid Hill Park.

Kinchen was indicted on the following charges:

First Degree Murder – Life

Use of Firearm in Crime of Violence or Felony – 20 years, first 5 years without parole

Possession of Firearm after being convicted of disqualifying crime – 15 years, first 5 years without parole

If Kinchen is found guilty of all charges, he faces a maximum sentence of life plus 35 years.

Three others were also charged on Tuesday in homicide cases, including Tovarren Scott, who was charged in the fatal shooting of Moses Lee Rush Jr. on the 1600 block of Laurens Street on July 16, 2020.

He faces a maximum sentence of life plus 35 years.

Jayson Brown was also charged with second degree murder; first degree assault; conspiracy to commit first degree assault; second degree assault; and conspiracy to commit second degree assault for the fatal assault of Marvin Dessaure in August 2019.

He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Lastly, Darnell Jacobs was charged with fail to stop at the scene of an accident that resulted in a death in the fatal motor vehicle accident that took the life of Ronald McLain on June 16, 2020.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years.

An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at trial.