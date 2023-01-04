Four dead, three injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash left four dead and three injured in Caroline County on Wednesday.

At 9:05am, troopers responded to the area of Maryland Route 404, east of Bullock Road, for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2021 Jeep Limited, driven by Vanity Teagle, 36, was traveling east on Maryland Route 404. At the same time, a 2016 Toyota Avalon was traveling west on Maryland Route 404.

For reasons not known, the Jeep drifted into the westbound lane of Maryland Route 404 and crashed into the Toyota.

The passengers in the Jeep, 17-year-old Uneeki Teagle, 6-year-old Nathan Henry Jr., and a 30-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and single occupant of the Toyota, 40 year-old Marie Granados, was also pronounced dead.

Two occupants of the Jeep were flown by Maryland State Police to a hospital in Baltimore for their injuries. Another passenger in the Jeep was flown to a shock trauma center for treatment.

Route 404 was shutdown for six hours.

The investigation is still ongoing.