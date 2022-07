DUNDALK — Four people, including three minors, were arrested for a carjacking in Dundalk Wednesday evening.

Officers took 19-year-old Keonta Jenkins, and three other minors, into custody and charged them with carjacking, robbery, assault, handgun violations and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and theft.

Police were called to the 7800 block of Wynbrook Road for an armed carjacking around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers found the car and the four suspects.