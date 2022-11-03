Four arrested for rash of auto thefts in Howard County

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police say they've closed 16 car theft cases by arresting a group of four suspects in Howard County.

The group led by 19-year-old Alexander Bennett is allegedly responsible for stealing numerous vehicles throughout Laurel, Elkridge, and Hanover, all between February and July.

Bennett himself is charged with a total of 30 felony counts, including 15 for auto theft.

He was arrested Tuesday in Baltimore City on unrelated charges, and served with a Howard County warrant.

Helping him in this latest case was an unidentified 18-year-old boy, who was 17 at the time the alleged crimes were committed.

He's been connected to at least 11 vehicle thefts, and faces additional charges for a handgun that was recovered during the investigation.

Two 17-year-olds are also tied to the spree. One is accused of stealing 16 cars, while the other took two vehicles.

Detectives believe the four worked together in stealing cars to sell and use them to commit other crimes.

Many of the stolen vehicles have been recovered in the Laurel area, according to police.

As for Bennett, online court records show he was also charged in the City back in March related to a 2021 carjacking. He was released from jail for that at the end of October.

