Foul play suspected after body discovered inside burning home in Kent County

MILLINGTON, Md. — Foul play is suspected after a man's body was discovered inside a burning home in Kent County.

Calls started pouring around 1am Saturday for heavy fire coming from 10210 Daisy Drive in Millington.

Flames quickly spread through the home, causing the second floor to collapse.

While searching through the rubble, fire crews found the remains of an unidentified man.

In addition to an autopsy that revealed trauma to the body, investigators recovered unspecified evidence on scene that indicated foul play.

The exact cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maryland State Police at 443-783-7230.