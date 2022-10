BALTIMORE — A man involved in foster care programs is charged with several counts of sexually abusing children.

Baltimore County Police say they arrested 43-year-old Kevin H. Savage, on child porn and second degree rape allegations.

He's since posted bail and has been placed on home detention.

Police fear there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-887-7720.

Baltimore County Police

Keith H. Savage

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.