BALTIMORE — Fort McHenry Tunnel Bore 1 is closed due to an overturned truck.

According to the Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734, there was spilled diesel involved and responders are working to contain and clean up the fluids.

Fort McHenry Tunnel Bore 1 all lanes remain closed due to overturned truck. #baltraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) August 21, 2021

We will update as more information comes in.