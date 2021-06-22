Former youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting young girl during sleepover 30+ years ago

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police have charged a former youth pastor, accused of sexually assaulting a young girl more than 30 years ago.

The victim, who is now an adult, reported the incident to police on February 25 of this year.

She alleges that 56-year-old Don Giovanni Martin committed the assault during a sleepover at his house.

Detectives believe there may be more victims from similar incidents involving Martin.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.