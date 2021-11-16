Former Trump ally Steve Bannon scheduled to speak at rally against U.S. Catholic bishops conference

BALTIMORE, Md. — Former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon is one of the guest speakers at a prayer rally happening Tuesday while the U.S. Catholic Bishops conference is happening at the Marriott Waterfront in Baltimore.

The rally against the bishops will take place from a distance, right across the waterway at the MECU Pavilion.

St. Michael's Media, the organizers behind the conservative catholic website Church Militant, want the bishops to take responsibility for the years of sexual abuse cover-ups and repent.

Church Militant will gather at the MECU Pavilion for a meeting called “Bishops: Enough is Enough.”

While at the Marriott, he U.S. bishops will hold their first meeting in two years since the pandemic canceled last year's event.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops started Monday and runs through Thursday.

Baltimore is the center of the first and oldest U.S. diocese as the conference brings together nearly 300 of the nation’s top catholic bishops to talk about issues affecting the church.

One of those key issues is Eucharistic Coherence, and what it means for pro-abortion Catholic politicians such as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Meanwhile, former Trump political strategist Steve Bannon is expected to be one of the guest speakers for the church militant prayer rally.

Bannon surrendered to the FBI on Monday on charges of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the investigation of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon is expected to be arraigned in federal court on Thursday and has to notify the court of any travel outside the district.

The Church Militant rally comes after the city lost a federal appeal to ban St. Michael's Media from holding its rally at a city-owned pavilion during the U.S. bishops' meeting.