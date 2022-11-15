Former STEM teacher re-arrested, held without bail on new charges, including rape

After being released on bail last week on 15 charges of child porn, William Zev Steen finds himself back in jail and held without bond on ten new charges including first degree rape and sex abuse of a minor.

According to Maryland Court records, these ten new charges, stem from an incident in December of 2005. He was served the arrest warrant Tuesday, was sent to jail and is being held without bail.

There has been no additional statement yet from the school where he formerly worked. He was fired after his arrest last week.

We've also seen no additional statement from the technology group he was director of, which specialized in installing internet filters. TAG Baltimore, the group, sent an email last week saying they had severed ties with Steen and were looking for a new director.

