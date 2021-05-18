Former Ravens Super Bowl winner in need of a kidney

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore Ravens defensive player Lional Dalton is in need of a kidney.

For the past 17 months the Super Bowl XXXV winner ,known in Baltimore as "Jelly Roll," has been battling late stage kidney disease.

The 46-year-old says he was diagnosed on New Years Eve 2020, when he felt sudden shortness of breath and tightness in the chest.

Doctors said his kidneys were functioning at only 17 percent.

Dalton's blood type is O-negative, which he says comes with a 5 to 8 year donation wait time.

Right now, approximately 107,000 people are awaiting a life-saving organ transplant.

During an April interview on Good Morning America, Dalton said there are a few potential matches that are giving him hope.

In the meantime, the husband and father of four continues to undergo dialysis treatment three times a week in Atlanta.

Learn more about Dalton's story here.