Former President George W. Bush visits Orioles at Little League Classic

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Baseball is a game started with childhood passion.

The Baltimore Orioles turned back the clock Sunday night like they were children, playing at the pinnacle venue of youth sports.

The Orioles played the Boston Red Sox in the Little League Classic Sunday night in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in the midst of the Little League World Series.

The players slid down the hill, interacted with the young baseball players and, for one day, they relived their youth.

“It’s something that reminded me of my own childhood,” Jorge Mateo said through an interpreter.

It was an honor having Former President Bush stop by the clubhouse prior to yesterday’s Little League Classic! pic.twitter.com/8tn8N4uQPG — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 22, 2022

Before their 5-3 win over the Red Sox, the Orioles had a special visitor come to the clubhouse.

According to the Orioles social media platforms, former President George W. Bush stopped in the visit the team.

"It was an honor having Former President Bush stop by the clubhouse prior to yesterday’s Little League Classic!" the Orioles Tweeted.

The Orioles even allowed President Bush to wear the home run chain given to each player who goes yard.

Now, with just over a month remaining, the Orioles are chasing the postseason.

They are just 2 1/2 games out of the final Wild Card spot.