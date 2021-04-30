Former PG County firefighters allegedly set vacant homes ablaze while on duty

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. — Five former Prince George's County volunteer firefighters have been indicted.

Cole Vazquez, George Smith, Jay St. John, Jeremy Hawkins, and Nicholas Holzberger are accused of setting four vacant homes on fire while on duty with the West Lanham Hills Volunteer Fire Department.

They allegedly carried out the acts between December 1, 2019 and January 31, 2020, with the help of three civilians named Giancarolo Reyes, Francis Ortiz Oro, and Christopher Morales.

Prosecutors say the five were part of a crew that would respond to put out the fires when they were called in.

None of the incidents resulted in any injuries.

Each now faces multiple counts of conspiracy to commit first degree arson, misconduct in office and other charges.

Watch State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announce the indictments below.