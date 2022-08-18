Former Oriole Mancini making a difference with new mitt

HOUSTON — Trey Mancini is no longer an Oriole, but he continues to make a difference for people battling illness.

Mancini partnered with Wilson to design a new first baseman's mitt. The A2000 F16HT glove features a special 'F16HT' stamp in the thumb to showcase Mancini's old number with the Orioles while recognizing his fight with cancer. Mancini overcame stage 3 colon cancer in 2020, returning to the O's in 2021 to win MLB's Comeback Player Of The Year.

Wilson

“I’ve used Wilson gloves my entire life, so to work with them to launch my own glove is a dream come true,” Mancini said. “It’s exciting for two reasons. First, Wilson makes the best quality gloves on the market. Second, Wilson gives back to causes we care about.”

Wilson

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the glove will benefit the Trey Mancini Foundation. His organization is dedicated to helping people facing illness, hardship or emotional trauma.

You can donate to Mancini's foundation by clicking here.