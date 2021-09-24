Former officer unjustly displays handgun to a group of teens in 2020; judge gives 30-day jail sentence

COLUMBIA, Md. — On Friday, a former Hyattsville police officer was sentenced to 30 days in jail for one count of first-degree assault for an incident that happened at an apartment complex off Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia.

On July 13, 2020, at around 6:30p.m., 30-year-old Mitchell Joseph Lowery, who was off duty at the time, engaged in an argument with a group of teenagers at the apartment complex’s pool.

During that argument, Lowery pulled out a handgun on the teens that were present at the pool.

On September 2, 2020 Lowery was indicted by a Howard County Grand Jury and on July 26, 2021, Lowery pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault.

Howard County authorities notified Hyattsville Police in 2020 that they were investigating an alleged assault involving Lowery.

As a result of the felony charges, the City of Hyattsville Police Department suspended Lowery without pay. He resigned from his position in July of 2021.

“Our office takes any allegations of misconduct by a law enforcement official, whether on duty or off duty, seriously,” said State’s Attorney Rich Gibson. “Mr. Lowery misused his position of power to take unjust advantage of individuals simply playing at a pool and will now have to pay a high price for his actions by never being allowed to work as a police officer and live life as a convicted felon.”