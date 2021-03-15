Former Odell's nightclub will house nonprofits

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott, Dr. Sonja Santelises and the project team marked the start of renovation of the historic Odell’s building on North Avenue in Station North.

The beloved former nightclub will be transformed into a community space, classrooms and offices for Young Audiences of Maryland and Code in the Schools.

The event included:

- an original spoken word presentation by artist Femi the Drifish

- remarks by Mayor Scott, Dr. Santelises, Ellen Janes of Central Baltimore Partnership, and the CEOs of Young Audiences of Maryland and Code in the Schools

- introduction of an art installation for the building

- Scott, Dr. Santelisis and the project partners contributing to the art installation by making an impression of a prized possession into clay.