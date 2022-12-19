Former Ocean City police officer charged with child pornography

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A 60-year-old former Ocean City police officer who was with the department for almost 28 years has been charged with having child pornography.

Charles Zukas worked with the police department from September 1994 until he retired in June 2014; he then was a reserve police officer in Ocean City until he retired from that in March 2022.

OCPD announced today that he has been arrested, and Maryland State Police are investigating.

The department said:

"The Ocean City Police Department takes this matter seriously and will assist Maryland State Police as needed."

