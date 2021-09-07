Former NFL player Joel Gamble gives back to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Former NFL player Joel Gamble is giving back to his community.

The Baltimore native held a book giveaway today at several schools in the city.

The books were created by Gamble and another former NFL player, Tavon Mason.

Books were given away at Dickey Hill Elementary Middle, Calvin Rodwell Elementary, Matthew Henson Elementary and Johnston Square elementary schools.

"These children's books provide representation for youth in our inner cities as well as youth all over. You see here it has characters that show African American characters, which in elementary schools you don't see a lot of representation of us in books. We wanted to be intentional about providing representation for kids as well as talk about community issues in the book as well."

The books cover things like bullying, gentrification, food deserts and other issues happening in their communities.