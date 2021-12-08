Former Navy football star dies during military training exercise

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A former Navy football star died Tuesday after suffering an injury while training in Norfolk, Virginia.

At the time of his death, 43-year-old Brian Bourgeois had been a commanding officer with SEAL Team 8.

U.S. Navy officials believe the tragedy occurred during a fast-rope training evolution.

"An incident like this weighs heavily on us all. Brian was as tough as they come, an outstanding leader, and a committed father, husband and friend. This is a great loss to everyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed," said Commodore Donald G. Wetherbee of Naval Special Warfare Group 2.

Bourgeois received his commission from the United States Naval Academy in May 2001. He was a four-year member of the Navy football team, earning three varsity letters.

On Saturday, the football team will honor Bourgeois, by running out with a SEAL Team 8 flag, with a #13 home blue jersey adorned on the Navy sideline. Wide receivers Michael Salisbury and Jayden Umbarger will also wear SEAL Team 8 patches on their uniform, which Bourgeois gave to assistant coach Mick Yokitis earlier this year.