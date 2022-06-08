Former Maryland trooper responsible for derogatory state challenge coin

PIKESVILLE, Md — A former member of the Maryland State Police was behind the making of a derogatory Maryland challenge coin.

Maryland State Police investigated the challenge coin that showed a drawing of female private parts with other offensive wording, including "These (expletive) can't take a pounding" and "Generation Butt Hurt."

Troopers said the investigation conducted by Maryland State Police Internal Affairs learned that the design and manufacture of the coin were coordinated by a former member of the Maryland State Police, which left the department in 2012.

“Although it has been determined a current member of the Maryland State Police was not involved in the manufacture of this item, I am still disgusted to know that anyone who wore this uniform would create something that demeans others and disregards our core values and all this Department stands for," said Col. Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police. "This action has disrupted our efforts to improve relationships among all our employees and with the citizens we serve. I remain committed to ensuring the fair and equitable treatment of all employees and to upholding the tradition and reputation of excellence in police services the Maryland State Police has been known for during the past century.

"The actions of this former employee have reflected unfavorably on this Department and undermine all the good and honorable work our troopers provide to Maryland citizens each day. I condemn his callous and careless actions and the actions of all who may consider similar disrespectful conduct somehow acceptable.”