Former Maryland police officer indicted for excessive force, witness tampering

Posted at 4:46 PM, Aug 24, 2022
FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, Md. — A former Maryland police officer was indicted by a jury for excessive force and witness tampering.

Philip Dupree, 38, who had been with the Fairmount Heights Police Department was indicted on charges of violating a man's civil rights and obstruction of justice.

The indictment alleged that on Aug. 4 2019, Dupree conducted a traffic stop in Washington, D.C. when he reportedly detained a man and then pepper sprayed him in an "unreasonable use of force against him."

Dupree allegedly obstructed justice by submitting a probable cause statement that offered a false justification for his use of force.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for his alleged use of unreasonable force. The obstruction of justice charge carries with it a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

