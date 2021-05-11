Former Maryland lifeguard saves life in Georgia

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Hey whatever happened to Ryan Smith? The kid from Ellicott City. He was the lifeguard at North St Johns Swim and Tennis Club.

He went onto graduate from Mt. Hebron High School. Whatever happened to him? Well, Saturday night, he saved a woman from drowning on the Chattahoochee River.

“I was out with my girlfriend Hannah Roberts and her mom at the Canoe Restaurant. That’s when we notice a woman in a raft struggling in the water," said Ryan.

So the soon to be 26 year old jumped in to rescue the woman. Ryan graduated from College Park. He became a police officer in Montgomery County before heading south to join the Marietta Police force.

His girlfriend Hannah is a blogger @BelleontheBeltline, and she captured the rescue with her cellphone.

“When I reached the woman, she was blue and purple,” Ryan said.

Well the woman in blue has a hero in blue to thank. She was taken to the hospital where she will recover from her scare in the water.

“It was a rush, but that’s what I’m trained to do, as a 15 year old lifeguard to a police officer,” said Ryan.