Former Maryland Corrections officer convicted of racketeering conspiracy

BALTIMORE — A former Maryland Corrections officer faces 20 years in federal prison after a jury convicted him of a racketeering conspiracy dating back to 2016.

Andre Davis, 37, who also goes by the nickname '2 Chainz' was found guilty following a week-long trial.

Prosecutors argued that Davis was paid off to smuggle illegal contraband into the Chesapeake Detention Facility in Baltimore.

RELATED: Correctional Officers among those indicted for smuggling drugs into Chesapeake Detention Facility

Two other correctional officers, four detainees, and two outside facilitators previously pleaded guilty for their roles which also involved bribes.

According to the trial testimony Davis smuggled items such as Suboxone, tobacco and cell phones for detainees and now fellow co-defendants Donte Thomas, Andre Webb, and Bernard Bey.

Davis was paid off by the detainees and facilitators in the form of cash and electronic platforms such as Cash App.

Sentencing has been scheduled for April 3 at 9:30am.