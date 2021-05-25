Former Maryland AG Douglas Gansler announces 2022 primary run for Governor

BALTIMORE — Former Maryland Attorney General Douglas Gansler is the latest candidate to join the 2022 Democratic primary field for Maryland Governor.

Gansler served as Maryland Attorney General from 2007 through 2015 and two terms as Montgomery County State’s Attorney prior to that.

As Attorney General, Gansler focused on reducing industrial pollution and shielding the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries from corporate polluters.

He also spent time fighting against fracking, citing its environmental and economic consequences.

Gansler’s campaign released its first official video highlighting four policies he'd look to implement if elected.

They include, affordable childcare for all families, combating climate change and committing to 100 percent clean energy, implementing universal pre-kindergarten, and legalizing and taxing cannabis.

Comptroller Peter Franchot, former U.S. education secretary John B. King, and businessman Mike Rosenbaum have already announced their intent to run as Democrats in the primaries.

Gansler's video can be watched here.