Former high school teacher faces 6 years in prison for sexual abuse of minor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A former Annapolis High School teacher was sentenced to six years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor who was under her care.

The teacher, Jennifer Diane Arnold, 43, entered a guilty plea to the felony sexual abuse charge in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on September 2, 2022.

In July 2021, Anne Arundel County police and the Department of Social Services were notified of a teenage boy that had been sexually abused multiple times by his teacher.

After being interviewed, the boy said the abuse happened when he attended Annapolis High School and when he lived her home. It was during this time Arnold acted as a temporary guardian to the boy.

Police found evidence that confirmed there had been sexual contact between the victim and the defendant.

After the abuse was reported to police, Arnold claimed the victim raped her.

The police found multiple inconsistencies when they interviewed her and she was charged with the offenses.