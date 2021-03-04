Former Executive Director of MCAT sentenced to two years in prison for tax related charges

BALTIMORE — A Former Executive Director of Maryland Center for Adult Training has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for tax related charges.

According to officials, 50-year-old Roslyn Wedington avoided tax withholdings on her payroll checks and conspired to file fraudulent tax returns which resulted inr efunds that she was not entitled and avoided more than $121,000 in total taxes due.

“Roslyn Wedington went to great lengths to avoid paying the taxes she owed,” said Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “When criminals cheat the IRS, they are also stealing from all of us as taxpayers. As we head into tax season, let Ms. Wedington’s case and prison sentence be reminders to everyone about the consequences of tax fraud.”

“Roslyn Wedington tried to cheat the government and was caught,” said Jennifer C. Boone, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Baltimore field office. “People who file fraudulent tax returns are committing a crime and, as the sentence today shows, risking serious jail time. The FBI and our law enforcement partners are committed to rooting out violations of the law."

“Wedington engaged in a scheme to receive a salary free of tax withholdings, yet that was not enough for her. Wedington continued her fraudulent behavior by submitting false income tax returns to the IRS, furthering her efforts to avoid paying taxes,” said Special Agent in Charge Kelly R. Jackson. “The prosecution of individuals, such as Wedington, is vital to maintaining confidence and compliance with our tax laws. Tax fraud investigations remain the core of our agency’s law enforcement efforts.”

According to Wedington’s plea agreement, she was a full-time salaried employee of the Maryland Center for Adult Training, Inc. from 2009 through 2019. MCAT was a non-profit entity that provided training and employment certifications for jobs in the healthcare field.

Officials say Wedington admitted to conspiring with Gary Brown to avoid tax withholdings from her payroll checks while she was the Executive Director and Brown was the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Former Baltimore City employee 38-year-old Gary Brown, Jr was previously sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of conspiracy to defraud the United States, and for filing a false tax return. Judge Chasanow also ordered Brown to pay restitution of $14,000.