Former DC sniper protégé Lee Malvo asks for reduced sentence

Posted at 6:45 AM, Feb 08, 2022
MARYLAND —One of the men convicted for involvement in the DC sniper shootings back in 2002 will ask for a reduced sentence or early release on Tuesday. Lee boyd Malvo was 17 when he was convicted and sentenced to life in prison with parole. In 2012, the supreme court ruled mandatory life sentences without parole for juvenile offenders violate the 8th amendment and are unconstitutional. Malvo's lawyers are expected to argue his six life terms without parole are unconstitutional. A new Maryland law does allow prisoners convicted as juveniles to seek release once they've served at least 20 years. The virtual court hearing is scheduled to start at 10am.

