Former Coppin State basketball star dies in Delaware bicycle crash

DOVER, Del. (WMAR) — A former Coppin State University basketball star died Saturday morning following a bicycle crash near Dover, Delaware.

It happened just before 8:30am on Apple Grove School Road near Allabands Mill, in the Camden Wyoming area.

Larry Yarbray Sr., 51, was riding on the northbound side of the street with a large group of other bicycles.

The bicycle in front of Yarbray reportedly slowed, causing their tires to bump.

That led Yarbray to lose control and swerve into the southbound lane, where he was struck by an oncoming GMC Sierra.

Yarbray later died at the hospital. The GMC driver remained on scene and was not hurt.

A member of the Coppin State basketball team from 1989 through 1992, Yarbray still holds the school record in assists with 622 in 111 games played. He also ranks fourth in Eagles history with 194 steals.

At the time of his death, Yarbray had been residing in Chester, Pennsylvania and served five-seasons as head basketball coach at nearby Delaware County Community College.

