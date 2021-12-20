Former child protective officer sentenced to prison for the receipt and possession of child pornography

BALTIMORE — A former child protective officer has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for the receipt and possession of child pornography.

According to testimony presented at his trial, 40-year-old Jean Buteau Remarque, who previously held positions at the International Bureau of Children’s Rights in Montreal, Canada, and as a Child Protective Officer for the United Nations in Africa engaged in sexually explicit conversations with a 15-year-old female. It was also believed that he had sexually explicit images of prepubescent minors on his cell phone.

In July 2018, a federal search warrant was executed at Remarque’s residence in Greenbelt and investigators recovered a hard drive that proved that on November 16 and November 22, 2017, Remarque received sexually explicit images of minors.

It also showed that the filed included a collection of around 311 images and 2 videos of child pornography, including sexually explicit images depicting prepubescent minors.

He has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release and upon his release from prison, Remarque must register as a sex offender in the places where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).