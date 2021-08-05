Former Carroll County youth sports coach accused of sexual assault, Sheriff fears more victims

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a former youth sports coach on charges of child sexual assault.

A victim came forward to detectives in January 2021 accusing 38-year-old Michael Vincent Bonczewski of repeated abuse.

The victim who was 13 at the time alleges that Bonczewski sexually abused him between 150 and 200 times from 2010 through 2012.

During that stretch, Bonczewski was an assistant football coach in various programs throughout Carroll County and York, Pennsylvania including the North Carroll Recreational League (2009-2010), Manchester Valley High School (2011-2012), and York County School of Technology (2011-2012).

Right now officials say there is only one known victim, but fear there could be others.

Prior to when the alleged abuse occurred, Bonczewski spent time volunteering as a football coach at Hereford Middle and High Schools as well as their community rec-league.

Bonczewski last held a landscaping position in 2019 at The Bryn Mawr School in Baltimore City.

Before that he also reportedly volunteered at the Chesapeake Rock Lacrosse Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Hamilton Football League in Baltimore County.

Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees says Bonczewski exhibited suspicious behavior in the past and was asked to leave and not return to some of the programs he'd volunteered for.

Deputies arrested Bonczewski at his home on August 4 while serving a search warrant.

There, detectives recovered multiple electronic devices which they say contained concerning content, enough so that he's being charged with a count of child pornography, in addition to multiple child sex crimes.

Anyone who believes that they or their child may have been a victim of Bonczewski is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Tips line at 443-373-1684 or email Detective McMillion at mmcmillion@carrollcountymd.gov.

This story will be updated.

