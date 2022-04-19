Watch
Former Cambridge Mayor will not face jail time for charges

Posted at 6:10 AM, Apr 19, 2022
ANNAPOLIS — Former Cambridge mayor Andrew Bradshaw will not spend any time in jail for posting nude photos of his ex-girlfriend on Reddit.

Bradshaw pleaded guilty to five counts of distributing revenge porn online on Monday.

He was sentenced to a year and a day for each count, with all the jail time suspended. Bradshaw will also have to pay 750 dollars of restitution to his ex girlfriend and perform a hundred hours of community service.

The former mayor resigned from the mayor's office back in January. According to his online bio, he was the youngest mayor ever elected in the history of Cambridge.

