Former C.P. Crane Power Station will be imploded Friday

BOWLEYS QUARTERS — The Former C.P. Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters will be imploded this Friday

That's according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The implosion is scheduled for 8 in the morning if weather permits.

Natural resources police will secure the area at 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

That will close Carroll Island road at Seneca Park road. It will also stop all boat traffic between Caroll Island and Seneca Point.

Officials say these areas will re-open shortly after the implosion.