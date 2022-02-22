Former Baltimore radio host mounts challenge to longtime Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger

BALTIMORE — A former radio host is mounting a challenge to longtime Maryland Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger.

Yuripzy Morgan launched her congressional campaign on Monday.

The wife and mother of two is running as a Republican.

After graduating from the University of Maryland School of Law, Morgan practiced law for several years before hosting a talk show on WBAL News radio.

Morgan, a resident of Anne Arundel County, is the daughter of immigrants from Mexico and El Salvador.

“There are politicians in this area who have been collecting a government paycheck for longer than I’ve been on this earth," said Morgan in her first campaign announcement. "I still believe in the America, that gave me the daughter of Latino immigrants who came to this country with nothing more than hope, the opportunity to go from waking up early on a Saturday morning to be one of the first in line to get a nice coat from the Salvation Army as a child to graduating from a top 40 law school here in Baltimore, hosting my own radio show for several years, and now standing before you declaring my candidacy for the US Congress.”

Currently Andy Harris is the only Republican representing Maryland in the United States Congress. Democratic State Legislatures have targeted his seat in their newest gerrymandered congressional map. Morgan is hoping that move creates an opportunity for more GOP voters in Ruppersberger's district.

