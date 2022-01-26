Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh released from federal prison a year early

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is out of prison.

According the Bureau Of U.S. Prisons, Pugh has been placed at a residential re-entry management facility in Baltimore.

She was released a year early from a prison in Alabama.

Pugh was sentenced back in February of 2020 after pleading guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and tax evasion, stemming from the Healthy Holly book scandal.

She and a convicted co-conspirator, Gary Brown, made deals with several groups, including University of Maryland Medical System to sell the books.

The pair never delivered the books however, and instead used the money to help finance Pugh's election campaign.

She resigned as mayor in May of 2019.

