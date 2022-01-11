Watch
Former Baltimore County Police Chief passes away at 97

Posted at 8:57 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 21:01:57-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Former Baltimore County Police Chief Cornelius J. “Neil” Behan has passed away at the age of 97.

Chief Behan oversaw the department for 17 years, and under his leadership Citizen-Oriented Police Enforcement Units were introduced.

He was also instrumental in creating both the Police Foundation and PAR (Police Assistance and Relief) Fund.

“Today, I join our agency and the entire community as we mourn the death of Chief Behan,” said Police Chief Melissa Hyatt. “Chief Behan was a pioneer in the law enforcement profession and created a foundation for community policing, gun control, and many other programs that have since been adopted throughout the country. Chief Behan devoted his life to public safety and during his 17 years as Chief of Police, he touched countless lives in Baltimore County.”

Prior to joining the Baltimore County Police Department, he oversaw the field services bureau within the New York City Police Department.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019