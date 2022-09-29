Watch Now
Former Baltimore City School karate instructor accused of having intimate relationships with students

Detectives fear more victims
Stephen Kenion
Posted at 11:47 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 11:47:28-04

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore City Schools karate teacher is accused of having intimate relationships with his underage students.

Police say Stephen Kenion, 56, sexually abused multiple minors dating all the way back to 2009.

"Detectives have learned that [Kenion] used his position as a karate instructor to gain the trust of vulnerable young girls," Baltimore Police said in a press release.

During that time Kenion held a contracted position with City Schools, although it's unclear which ones he taught at.

Investigators fear there could be more victims.

Stephen Kenion

Kenyon is currently in custody at Central Booking awaiting a bail review, on several charges including Second Degree Rape.

Anyone with more information on the case can call police at 410-396-2076.

