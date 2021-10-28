Former Baltimore City Public School teacher federally charged with sex crimes involving children

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore City Public School music teacher has been federally charged with several sex crimes involving children.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Lewis Ismael Blandon operated several different social media accounts under various aliases to speak and meet with underage boys.

During online conversations, Blandon allegedly coerced multiple victims to engage in sexually explicit conduct which included exchanging photos and video.

Blandon is also accused of distributing and possessing other sexually explicit photos and videos, including one depicting the sexual abuse of a toddler.

If convicted of all charges, Blandon faces a minimum of 50 years and maximum of life behind bars.

He's been in custody since October 13.