Former Baltimore city mayor becomes executive director of NBPA Foundation

BALTIMORE — Former Baltimore city mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake will now be the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association Foundation.

The organization made the announcement on Monday.

She will be taking over for Lyzz Ogunwo who will become the head and vice president International Development and Global Impact in the company.

Under the new role, Rawlings-Blake will oversee and direct the NBPA Foundation’s programs, strategic planning, and execution of its mission to highlight and accelerate the real and collaborative work that NBPA members do worldwide to build their communities and create meaningful change.

Rawlings-Blake served as the 49th mayor of Baltimore from 2010-2016.